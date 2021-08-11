Where will West Ham finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

West Ham - 9th

David Moyes did a magnificent job in taking the Hammers to sixth last season, remarkably having them in Champions League contention until late in the campaign, showing his old touches of wise moves in the transfer market and an ability to build a resilient team with quality.

I'm not sure he will be able to do the same again, although he can still count on class acts such as Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and the explosive Michail Antonio, if he can remain fit for long spells.

Moyes will want a couple of quality additions before the transfer window closes, which may just improve this projected placing.

Read Phil McNulty's full list of Premier League predictions