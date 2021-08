Said Benrahma was your man of the match in our Player Rater, both scoring and assisting for West Ham as they came back from twice being behind to beat Newcastle 4-2 at St James' Park.

West Ham have won their past three league games while scoring three or more goals in each match. It's the second time a David Moyes side has done so in the Premier League - the previous occasion coming with Manchester United in December 2013.

