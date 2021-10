Arsenal are keen on Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, but AC Milan, Fiorentina, Napoli and Roma are also looking at the 27-year-old. (Tuttosport - in Italian), external

The Gunners also want to sign Portugal Under-21 left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica. (Sky Sports), external

And Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all showing interest in Inter Milan's Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano, 20. (Mail), external

