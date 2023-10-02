Muscat 'gets Scottish football' - McCann
Neil McCann believes former team-mate Kevin Muscat has the right qualities for the vacant managerial job at Rangers.
McCann and Muscat helped the Ibrox side win the domestic treble in season 2002-03 and now the latter is being linked with a return to Rangers. Michael Beale vacated the manager's role on Sunday.
Australian Muscat, 50, has won trophies as manager of Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F Marinos.
"He's not new into management, he's not a rookie," McCann told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "He's got titles under his belt.
"As a character, I think he would be a brilliant acquisition. As a presence, he gets Scottish football. He understands the league, he understands the intensity, the rivalry, how to get the job done.
"Is he able to lead? I think he is because personality-wise it fits.
"He'll go through the process, I'd be surprised if he didn't go through the process and get interviewed."