Tuesday talking point: It's getting VAR-sical

Mike Richards, The Unholy Trinity Everton Podcast

Saturday at Goodison Park was the latest example in this season's VAR soap opera. Everton were denied the most blatant of penalties when Rodri decided to catch the ball in the area.

The Gwladys Street was up. The City players resigned to their fate. Paul Tierney signals to his ear, reliant on the faceless VAR team to referee the game for him.

Time ticked on, without movement. History tells you the longer it takes Stockley Park to come back to the referee, the more chance there is that the decision will not be overturned. Our worst fears were confirmed, when Tierney signalled for a Manchester City free-kick.

It seemed incomprehensible that a penalty wasn’t awarded. We haven’t seen a more blatant incident since the weekend before, when we were denied another penalty for the same offence at St Mary’s. Or maybe even a few weeks earlier, when Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey somehow managed to stay on the field after a shocking 'tackle' on Anthony Gordon.

The fact I can list three very recent examples highlights the huge issue this league has. The tools are there to get big decisions right. Unfortunately, those employed to operate those tools are only consistent at being inconsistent.

Will anyone be held accountable? No. All those involved will referee this week. The standard of officiating is at an all-time low and the reliance on VAR is evident.

Everton have asked for an apology. It means very little now, but maybe it will awaken someone within the walls of PGMOL to take decisive action. Then again...