'Liverpool quadruple possible, but it will be tough'

Winning the quadruple isn't out of the question for Liverpool this season says former Premier League defender Jonathan Woodgate.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily about whether Liverpool can now go on to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, Woodgate said: "It’s possible. They’ve got the squad to do it. It will be tough but they’ve got every chance.

"Jurgen Klopp has brought passion and energy to the Premier League since he’s been here.

"It’s the first domestic trophy this season and Liverpool have won it. It will give them confidence. They’ve got almost a fully-fit squad available to push them on in the league. It’s only Roberto Firmino they need to get back.

"It’s better to win trophies than not and it’s better to win every single competition you enter and that’s what they’ve done with the first one.

"He’s won the European Cup, the League Cup, the Premier League. He’s a fantastic manager and has a fantastic connection with the fans and they absolutely adore him. He has a connection with his players and he’s done a magnificent job."

Hear more reaction to Liverpool's Wembley triumph on BBC Sounds