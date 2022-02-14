Watford 0-2 Brighton: Pick of the stats

Watford have lost six consecutive home league games for the first time since August to October 1990, a run which also included a defeat by Brighton.

The Seagulls have lost just one of their last 12 away games in the Premier League, all coming in 2021-22 (won four, drawn seven) – no side has lost fewer away games in the top flight this season (1).

Watford haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 17 home Premier League matches, equalling the record Premier League run without a home clean sheet - also Sunderland (2003-05), Blackpool (2010-11), West Brom (2010-11) and Wolves (2011-12).