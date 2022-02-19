Confirmed team news: Aston Villa v Watford
It’s one change for Aston Villa from their 1-0 loss to Newcastle last time out.
Steve Gerrard brings in forward Danny Ings with Ollie Watkins dropping to the bench.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Ings, Coutinho.
Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Watkins, Young, Hause, Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Chrisene, Iroegbunam.
Roy Hodgson makes two changes to the Watford team who were beaten by Brighton last week.
Ismaili Sarr starts for the first time since winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.
Midfielder Imran Louza also comes in with Juraj Kucka out of the squad and Edo Kayembe dropping to the bench.
Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sarr, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverley, King, Dennis.
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Hernández, Kayembe.