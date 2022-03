Manchester United's links with a £90m move for England captain Harry Kane depend on Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino - his former boss at Tottenham Hotspur - becoming the new Red Devils manager. (GiveMeSport), external

The Red Devils have approached Borussia Dortmund over a move for 26-year-old Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji. (Express), external

United, meanwhile, have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old midfielder Toby Collyer from Brighton. (Mirror), external

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the club should attempt to sign Paris St-Germain centre-back Marquinhos and Barcelona's Uruguay international Ronald Araujo to strengthen their defence. (MEN), external

