Full-back Romain Perraud, who missed Southampton's win over Everton after testing positive for Covid-19, is available.

Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy remain out.

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has recovered from a shoulder injury and could return to the squad on Friday.

Jacob Sorensen and Lukas Rupp are back in training, leaving Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele as the only injured players.

Who makes your Saints starting XI?

Choose your Canaries line-up for the trip to St Mary's