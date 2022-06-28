West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola became only the fourth player to win a World Cup before making his international debut when he formed part of the successful France squad in 2018.

The 29-year-old - who has since won three caps for his country - was an understudy to Tottenham's Hugo Lloris for the tournament.

As a result, he joined Italy pair Franco Baresi and Giovanni Galli - World Cup Winners in 1982 without making an international appearance - and Argentina goalkeeper Hector Zelada, who did the same in 1986.

West Ham manager David Moyes reacted to the club signing Areola on a permanent deal by saying: “Alphonse made a huge contribution to the club during his loan spell last season. His performances backed up why we see him as a top goalkeeper.

“He brings proven quality and experience at the highest level, both on the domestic and international scene. We’re delighted he’s with us permanently and look forward to welcoming him back for pre-season.”

Read more on Areola's move and West Ham's push to sign Jesse Lingard here