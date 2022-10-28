Kemar Roofe is out of the Rangers squad after his latest calf injury. Charlie McCann is available after missing the trip to Napoli in midweek due to not being in the Champions League squad.

Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are out long term, as is Ianis Hagi, with Tom Lawrence also sidelined.

Aberdeen have Hayden Coulson back after the left-back missed the win over Motherwell following the birth of his son. Jonny Hayes (groin) and Callum Roberts (hamstring) remain on the sidelines along with Dante Polvara.