B﻿y Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

F﻿or long spells at Leeds, Bournemouth were within touching distance of a first ever win at Elland Road.

By the end and after a chaotic 90 minutes, the Cherries had created some unwanted history.

H﻿aving blown a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Tottenham the previous week, Bournemouth became the first side in Premier League history to suffer back-to-back defeats despite leading by two goals after allowing a 3-1 lead to slip at Leeds.

T﻿hey have conceded an alarming 32 goals in 14 matches and look like a side in desperate need of a reset after a fourth straight defeat.

F﻿ortunately they only have one more top-flight game - at home to Everton on 12 November - before the Premier League takes a break for the World Cup.

Against Leeds, t﻿here were few positives for interim manager Gary O'Neil and his shell-shocked players.

H﻿owever, Marcus Tavernier got a goal and two assists - the most goal involvements by a Bournemouth player in a Premier League match since April 2019, when Callum Wilson scored two and assisted one against Southampton.