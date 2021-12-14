Crystal Palace v Southampton: Head-to-head stats
Crystal Palace have lost five of their last eight Premier League home games against Southampton (won three), though they did win this exact fixture 1-0 last season.
Of teams they’ve faced at least 10 times in the Premier League, Southampton haven't won a higher share of their games in the competition than against Crystal Palace (58% - 14/24).
Palace striker Christian Benteke has scored six goals in his last nine Premier League games against Southampton – only against Chelsea and Sunderland (seven each) has he scored more in the league.