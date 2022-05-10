Haaland signing 'timely' for City

The signing of Erling Haaland is "timely" because it brings fresh "positivity" to Manchester City, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Erling Haaland has so much potential," Sutton told BBC Radio Five Live. "Under Pep Guardiola you would think he will develop but will he be the signing that wins City the Champions League?

"It is so timely because it does deflect away from what happened with all that negativity [of losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League] and the announcement brings positivity.

"The expectation will be so great because of what he has achieved so far but we forget he is only 21 and he may take a little while to fit in.

"City dominate the ball and he may take a little bit of time to get used to the way that Pep wants to play but he has all the attributes.

"The guy is an absolute monster physically, people bounce off him. He is a wonderful finisher for such a tall guy, he has great feet, is good in the air and holds it in well and he will get better and better and in that respect I think he is going to the right club with the right coach."