Chelsea pair Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante will return to the squad after injury, with Kante set for a place on the bench.

Ben Chilwell has begun light training but he and Mateo Kovacic remain out.

Everton forward Richarlison is unavailable because of a calf tear sustained against Crystal Palace.

Andros Townsend is out with a fractured foot and Lucas Digne is ill. Seamus Coleman, who has a swollen foot, and Allan will be assessed.

