Anna from Spurs XY

Rating: 9/10. It’s almost a perfect 10 considering where we were when Antonio Conte took over. Sixteen clean sheets this season, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane breaking records, Sonny sharing the Golden Boot - and in the last 11 games we got eight wins and two draws.

Best performance of the season: Away games at Leicester and Manchester City were amazing, while Liverpool at Anfield was key, but I’m going to have to say the north London derby at home. That was the night I believed that this team with these fans belonged back in the Champions League.

Player of the season: Son without a doubt. Some amazing goals and brilliant link-up with both Kane and Dejan Kulusevski. To top it off, he seems like a lovely, genuine person who is incredibly passionate about football and Spurs.

Player whose time is up: If we exclude some of the ones we sent out on loan (Giovani lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele), then I’d say it is time for Harry Winks to move on to a club where he will get more game time.

Opposition player you’d love at your team: Kevin de Bruyne, midfield goal and assist machine - with style too.

Happy with your manager? 100%. I just hope he agrees a new longer contract.

One learning to take into next season: Patience. It’s not something many football fans possess but good things take time. Conte stressed his lack of a full pre-season, yet quickly increased fitness (diet playing a big part in that) and distance covered in games. Then he worked on organisation, consistency and patterns of play. All the players benefited and improved under his coaching. Even with injuries to the likes of Cristian Romero, Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty, the players brought in knew exactly what was expected of them. The past few games have seen Spurs perform like a well-oiled, perfectly tuned machine. Next season can’t come quick enough.

