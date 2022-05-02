Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich: Pick of the stats

Norwich City have been relegated from the Premier League for a sixth time – the most of any side since the competition began in 1992-93.

Aston Villa have won eight of their previous nine Premier League games against Norwich (L1), including each of their past five. Overall, they have won 11 of 20 Premier League meetings with the Canaries (D5 L4), their best win ratio against any opponent they have faced 20+ times in the competition.

The Canaries became the first side to concede 70 Premier League goals this season. After just 34 games, it’s the earliest into any league campaign that the Canaries have shipped 70+ goals since 1956-57 in the old Third Division South (also 34th game).