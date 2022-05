Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent will miss Norwich City's four remaining games.

Christoph Zimmermann has been ruled out with a groin issue, while Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele won't return until next season.

West Ham manager David Moyes is likely to make changes after Thursday's Europa League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Defender Craig Dawson is available after serving a suspension and club captain Mark Noble could be handed a rare start on his 35th birthday.

