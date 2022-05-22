Concerns for Saints to address as Foxes look forward

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Given clean sheets have been at a premium for both clubs this season - seven for Leicester, eight for Southampton - it was little surprise their final-day encounter yielded goals, and a sprinkling of controversy too.

It was hard not to feel sympathy for Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who threatened to blow a fuse after referee Jon Moss' error in presenting the ball to Leicester - rather than back to Southampton, after a stoppage - led to the Foxes' opening goal.

Ultimately, though, his side were blown away by Leicester's attacking quality at the King Power and Saints could finish no higher than 15th regardless of the result.

They have netted just 43 times in 38 Premier League games but conceded 67 goals - the fourth-worst defence in the division - so Hasenhuttl has problems to solve at both ends of the pitch to stay away from trouble next season.

Leicester have no such attacking woes and, after a strong finish to the season, they have reason to be positive looking ahead to a 2022-23 campaign in which they will not have the distraction of European football.

If they can keep key players fit - Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana among many stars out for long spells this season - they could put this inconsistent season behind them and again mount a challenge for a top-four spot.