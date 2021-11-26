'A lot of people were losing faith in Arteta, but not me'

Rapper and Arsenal fan Jelani Blackman is this week's challenger to BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson in predicting the results of this weekend's Premier League matches.

Blackman, whose debut 12-track project, Unlimited Mixtape, was released in October, grew up in west London but followed in his dad's footsteps in supporting the Gunners.

"There were a lot of Chelsea fans about so he gave me a bit of a hard steer and gave me a yellow Arsenal shirt with JVC on the front," he told BBC Sport.

"That started it, and as I got into it I was lucky because it was the time of the Thierry Henry generation and we were great to watch. I just got swept along by all of that.

"People like Henry, Freddie Ljungberg and Patrick Vieira were my heroes. It feels like the kind of energy they had is back now, with the new generation of players at Arsenal.

"We had lost that for a little bit, but you go through our team now, whether they are kids who have come through or recent signings, we have got the spirit of the old Arsenal back.

