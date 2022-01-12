Your Palace gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Palace transfer gossip to drop so far:

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again! Palace have opened talks with Arsenal over a move for Eddie Nketiah. After their offer of £12 million was rejected last summer, the forward has since expressed his desire to leave Emirates Stadium to get more game time. (The Times), external

But any potential deal for Nketiah could hinge on whether the Gunners sign Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, with Mikel Arteta only likely to sanction a deal for the England Under-21 international if he can bring someone else in. (Evening Standard), external

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move to French club Saint-Etienne, but Patrick Vieira will reportedly block that transfer until they sign another striker. (The Sun), external

