Eddie Howe has revealed striker Callum Wilson may not return until the final weeks of the season.

The Magpies striker was initially ruled out for eight weeks after sustaining a calf injury against Manchester United in December, but Howe isn't expecting him back any time soon.

He said: "There's a time when he's due back, but as always with these types of injury, it's not absolutely clear. We go more on how he feels than necessarily a specific time given by the physios or doctors.

"It's been slow progress for him since the initial injury. He was recently on crutches. I think he's come off those crutches now and is walking normally, which is a big step.

"But you can see by that update that I'm giving you it's quite slow. We all wish Callum to come back as quickly as possible - but when he comes back, he's got to be fit and ready to give his best, so we're helping him with that.

"But I don't think it's going to be short term. Hopefully he can make the last few games of the season and really help us in the key moment."