'Hopefully he can make the last few games of the season'

Eddie Howe has revealed striker Callum Wilson may not return until the final weeks of the season.

The Magpies striker was initially ruled out for eight weeks after sustaining a calf injury against Manchester United in December, but Howe isn't expecting him back any time soon.

He said: "There's a time when he's due back, but as always with these types of injury, it's not absolutely clear. We go more on how he feels than necessarily a specific time given by the physios or doctors.

"It's been slow progress for him since the initial injury. He was recently on crutches. I think he's come off those crutches now and is walking normally, which is a big step.

"But you can see by that update that I'm giving you it's quite slow. We all wish Callum to come back as quickly as possible - but when he comes back, he's got to be fit and ready to give his best, so we're helping him with that.

"But I don't think it's going to be short term. Hopefully he can make the last few games of the season and really help us in the key moment."