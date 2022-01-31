Sarmiento signs new Brighton deal

Brighton youngster Jeremy Sarmiento has signed a new contract until the summer of 2026.

The 19-year-old winger has made four appearances for the Seagulls since joining from Benfica last summer, though he suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham in December that required surgery.

“Jeremy’s made really strong progress both with the under-23s and the first team since his arrival in the summer,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

“He suffered a really unfortunate injury, and it came at a very frustrating time for both him and us. He has made great progress with his rehab and he is on course to return to the first team fold by the end of February.

“He has made a really good impression on us since he joined and the award of this new contract is a result of his hard work and that progress.”