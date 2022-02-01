Southampton's January transfer window - ins and outs
It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.
How did Southampton do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Saints:
In
None
Out
Dynel Simeu (Carlisle), Kayne Ramsay (Ross County), Caleb Watts (Crawley), Dan Nlundulu (Cheltenham)
