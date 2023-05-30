Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident he can persuade Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to move to Old Trafford as part of a summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Crystal Palace are considering a loan bid for Blues and England Under-19 midfielder Lewis Hall, 18. (Mail), external

Chelsea have opened talks over a deal to sign 22-year-old Uruguay and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (90min), external

Other midfield targets for Chelsea include Brighton's 24-year-old Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister and 21-year-old Ecuador international Moises Caicedo. (Guardian), external

