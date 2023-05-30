Leicester relegation 'a failure of planning'
- Published
BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club has been dissecting Leicester City's relegation and what happens next for the Foxes after they dropped out of the Premier League - with journalist The New York Times' chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith saying one of the main reasons for their demise was a "failure of planning".
Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton pinpointed the timing and handling of Brendan Rodgers' dismissal following a loss at Crystal Palace at the start of April as a key moment.
Sutton said: "They'd been on a terrible run but they'd drawn the previous game at Brentford, and then they had Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and I thought Rodgers deserved those games.
"They would have been better off sticking with Rodgers rather than putting a couple of caretakers in charge - or they should have had a plan immediately to say if Rodgers is gone, we've got a manager in here the next day to take over and give them more time and more games before the end of the season. Dean Smith really didn't have much of a chance going in. I felt a bit sorry for him in all that."
Ex-England defender Micah Richards added: "It's sad to go from champions to Championship in seven years, but it shows you that if you don't stay ahead of the game, it can happen to anyone."