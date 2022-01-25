Who are the best set-piece takers to grace the Premier League?

A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 set-piece takers and Manchester United have a pair of players on the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Who would have thought we would see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Premier League? One of the greatest players of all time is back in a Manchester United shirt and back firing.

The Portugal forward has played over 200 times for the Old Trafford side, scoring 11 free-kicks and 13 penalties.

And who could forget his incredible strike against Portsmouth in 2008, lacing a thumping effort that rocketed into the top corner? "This free-kick was as good as any I've seen in the Premiership," United boss Sir Alex Ferguson said at the time.

David Beckham: "Bend it like Beckham." The former England captain was so good at set-pieces he had a film named after him.

Beckham left Manchester United in 2003 but remains the most potent free-kick taker the English top flight has seen, scoring from the situation a record 18 times. He also scored twice from the penalty spot.

The winger played 265 games for the Red Devils and additionally provided 80 assists with his trusty right boot.

Have your say on the three best set-piece takers to play in the Premier League