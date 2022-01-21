Boundless enthusiasm and peerless know-how send Reds to Wembley

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Diogo Jota's goalscoring excellence was the primary reason for Liverpool securing their place in next month’s Carabao Cup final.

Two wonderfully executed finishes underlines just what a talent the forward is. His ability and appetite for work is matched by his boundless enthusiasm for the task in hand. His livewire precocity makes him a defender's worst nightmare.

The hosts' full-throttle opening spell had Liverpool penned back in their own half - but Jota's opener changed the game. Arsenal offered only an occasional threat thereafter.

Jota's second was impudent, capitalising on Trent Alexander-Arnold's vision and acute spatial awareness. VAR confirmed its legitimacy - cue widespread celebrations from the travelling Reds fans.

Chelsea will provide a stern test at Wembley next month, but Liverpool in this sort of mood are difficult to stop.

They have an appetite for hard work that few teams can match, as well as an almost peerless know-how that gets them through even the most hard-fought contests.

By the time of the final on 27 February, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will also be back in the picture.

While many are writing off Liverpool’s Premier League title ambitions, this could still prove to be a season to remember for Jurgen Klopp’s team.