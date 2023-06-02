Following the news of Sam Allardyce's exit, we asked for your thoughts on who should be next to take charge at Leeds.

Here are some of your views:

Frapa: Don't think he would come but Graham Potter would make the difference. Proven track record with limited resources. Put an end to buying over-priced under-talented players.

Alan: Good news. I would be happy with Steven Gerrard or Brendan Rodgers and think they could the job if they get the backing.

Andy: We should never have sacked Marcelo Bielsa. But going forward, we need to get Rodgers or Potter - that’s assuming they would take the job.

Ted: I think it is right for Allardyce to leave Leeds as he was out of his depth after being away from the game for so long. I think Rodgers would be a good fit as manager to get them promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt, if given the right backing by the board.

Zenitula: Allardyce leaving Leeds now is not a good idea. Since he failed to save the club with the last-minute call, I think now would be the best time to do his job as he could help Leeds back up to the top league. I'm also sure Garry Monk would be able to do this.