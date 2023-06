West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is ready to agree personal terms and become an Arsenal player this month. (Mail, external)

Germany forward Kai Havertz has no intention of signing a new deal at Chelsea. The 24-year-old is a target for Arsenal. (ESPN, external)

Arsenal have given Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, permission to explore a transfer to the Saudi Pro League. (90min, external)

