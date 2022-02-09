BBC Sport

Al Hilal v Chelsea - confirmed team news

Published

Former Manchester United and Watford striker Odion Ighalo starts up front for Leonardo Jardim's Al Hilal side in Abu Dhabi, pairing ex-Porto striker Moussa Marega in attack.

Chelsea start with Romelu Lukaku up front, while Mason Mount is fit enough for the bench after being withdrawn late on against Plymouth at the weekend.

Edouard Mendy, fresh from winning the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, is also on the bench. Kepa Arrizabalaga starts.

