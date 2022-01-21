Watford v Norwich City - confirmed team news
- Published
Claudio Ranieri makes four changes from the Watford side who drew with Newcastle.
Daniel Bachmann comes in for goalkeeper Ben Foster, who is not in the squad.
Tom Cleverley, Kiko Femenia and Christian Kabasele all start, while Jeremy Ngakia and Juraj Kucka drop to the bench. Craig Cathcart is not in the squad.
Watford XI: Bachmann, King, Cleverley, Pedro, Kamara, Sissoko, Femenia, Samir, Dennis, Kabasele, Kayembe.
Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Hernandez, Sierralta, Kucka, Morris.
There is just one enforced change to the Norwich side from the 2-1 win over Everton which led to the sacking of Rafael Benitez.
Goalkeeper Tim Krul is ruled out with a shoulder injury so in comes Angus Gunn.
Kenny McLean is on the bench after recovering from coronavirus.
Norwich XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Sargent, Idah, Pukki, Rashica.
Subs: McGovern, Byram, Dowell, Placheta, Kabak, Tzolis, McLean, Giannoulis, Rowe.