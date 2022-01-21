Watford v Norwich City - confirmed team news

Claudio Ranieri makes four changes from the Watford side who drew with Newcastle.

Daniel Bachmann comes in for goalkeeper Ben Foster, who is not in the squad.

Tom Cleverley, Kiko Femenia and Christian Kabasele all start, while Jeremy Ngakia and Juraj Kucka drop to the bench. Craig Cathcart is not in the squad.

Watford XI: Bachmann, King, Cleverley, Pedro, Kamara, Sissoko, Femenia, Samir, Dennis, Kabasele, Kayembe.

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Hernandez, Sierralta, Kucka, Morris.