Claudio Ranieri is counting on Watford supporters to be the twelfth man when they host Norwich on Friday night.

The Hornets are one point above Dean Smith's side with two games in hand, but defeat for Ranieri's side would see them drop into the bottom three for the first time this season.

When asked about the importance of Friday's game, the Italian said: "It's another clash between two teams who want to stay in the Premier League.

"We need the support of our crowd. We need the passion. We need everything. I'm sure we'll do a very good match.

"We have to win but we don’t want to lose. It’s a very important match for us, for them and it is a very good match for the Premier League also."

The Hornets are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, but Ranieri said that isn't a priority.

"If we win, the clean sheet can wait. It's not important, now we need points. And also, if we score one more goal than our opponents it's ok," he said.

"It’s the right pressure. I am used to working with the normal pressure and in Watford I put myself in the pressure because I want to save Watford as soon as possible."