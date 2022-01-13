Transfer news: Utd make contact over Zakaria

Manchester United have made contact with representatives for Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 25. (Christian Falk - Sport Bild), external

The Old Trafford club are also interested in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey. Brighton want £40m for the 21-year-old, who has features for the England Under-21s. (Mail), external

Ousmane Dembele is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season and United are keen on the 24-year-old France international. (Mirror), external

The Reds will also prioritise a new contract for England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old's current deal runs out in June 2023. (ESPN), external

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is still in contact with United over a move in the summer. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, however, is keen on Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. (Le Parisien, via Sun), external

Meanwhile, PSG are interested in signing Paul Pogba, with the 28-year-old Frenchman also keen to move to the Ligue 1 club. (L'Equipe - subscription required), external

