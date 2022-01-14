Moyes on fixture list, Rice & Bowen
- Published
West Ham face Leeds United for the second time in seven days on Sunday, this time in the Premier League, and David Moyes has been speaking to the media before the game at the London Stadium.
Here are the key lines from the Hammers manager:
Moyes started with an injury update and said his side are having to deal with the consequences of a heavy fixture load: "When you play Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday you’re always liable to pick up injuries with the schedule. We have one or two knocks that we need to assess. All the clubs have got situations, whether it’s injuries or Covid and we have to deal with it as best we can."
Although Moyes wouldn't say which of his players have had Covid, he did say centre-back Kurt Zouma is back in training, and is cautiously optimistic either Tomas Soucek or Mark Noble, who both missed the win over Norwich on Wednesday, will be back in the squad on Sunday.
Declan Rice celebrates his 23rd birthday today and Moyes acknowledged the England midfielder's influence at the club: "In the last two years he’s stepped up, he’s stepped up his leadership and stepped up his play. You don’t get recognised for the national team if you don’t play well for your club side and he’s played really well for West Ham."
Another player on Moyes' radar is forward Jarrod Bowen, who has impressed for the Hammers so far this season: "It’s more he’s got used to being a Premier League player. He settled in well but he’s had the time to settle into this level. He’s maturing, he’s got goals and assists and we are always pushing him on demanding more. I do think he can push on again."