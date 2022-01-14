Guardiola on Covid and Chelsea
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Chelsea.
Here are the key points:
There are still positive Covid cases in the City camp, although some players have returned after missing the FA Cup game with Swindon last week.
Guardiola says that because of Covid he's learned not to plan so far in advance: "We've learned to take the decisions two hours before the training session or 4-5 hours before a game".
The Blues manager was very praising of his Chelsea counterpart, Thomas Tuchel. Adjectives such as "creative", "dignified" and "excellent" were used.
But after Tuchel suggested City may have been lucky not to be impacted as heavily as other teams due to the pandemic, Guardiola responded: "Are you saying that we're the smartest? That Omicron doesn’t come to visit us?
We had a lot of cases and injuries. We played Aston Villa with 11 first team players."
After their impressive performance in the reverse fixture, Guardiola said: "It was good minimising the champions of Europe when all players were fit and all players were there. It was exceptional."