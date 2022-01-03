Former Celtic and Wigan defender Gary Caldwell believes Brentford have already done enough to secure their Premier League status for another year.

At the halfway stage of the season, the Bees are 12th in the table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

"They’ve been incredible," Caldwell told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"I actually took my youngest boy to the stadium for the first game of the season against Arsenal and we’ve both got a little soft spot for them now because it was just incredible.

"That stadium, the momentum they’ve built, it’s been an incredible season for them.

"I think they have done enough already to continue and keep their place in the Premier League for next season."

