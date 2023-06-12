Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklub.

The forward will officially sign, subject to approval, on the 1 July before being loaned to Eredivisie champions Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season.

Minteh made 17 senior appearances for the Danish Superliga side during his time there, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Sporting director, Dan Ashworth said: "We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba's high potential to Newcastle United.

"He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him.

"We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we're excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own."