Silva: I half expected Spurs to expose Thiago Silva. He is, after all, 36. However, after 49 minutes it was Silva who had exposed Spurs. The Brazilian defender is renowned for attacking set-pieces in the opposition penalty area but, alas, Tottenham couldn't have watched the Chelsea video!

Kovacic: This lad has been outstanding all season for Chelsea. Quietly getting on with things and allowing the stars of the show to take the glory. However, make no mistake, Mateo Kovacic is at the heart of Chelsea's success these days.

