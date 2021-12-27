Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "I was not happy with our performance. We had too many unforced errors and the early goal didn't make the job easier. In the first half we were struggling. In the second half we were better but it's a question of energy and physicality and we need to get better in those areas.

"We shouldn't be looking for excuses. We have to meet the demands in terms of speed, tempo, rhythm, transitions. We had chances to score but so did Newcastle. The good thing is we got the point after being 1-0 down but the performance has to get better.

"Edinson [Cavani] is a top striker who has been out with injury but it was good to have him on board again and to bring him on at half-time.

"We still have steps to go. Today was not a step forward. We need to decrease the number of giveaways and unforced errors and those steps of development we need to take.

"We have to take it game by game. We have physical games coming up against Burnley and Wolves. Results are on track but we have to get better than what we showed today."