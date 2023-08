Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Dean Henderson will have a medical over the weekend after Manchester United agreed a deal with Crystal Palace for the England international.

Henderson was on the bench for United’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman was at the game to tie up the loose ends of a move that will see Fenerbache’s Altay Bayindir move to United for €5m.