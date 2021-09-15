Young Boys v Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Manchester United lost their first match in a Champions League campaign for only the second time, also doing so in 2015-16 under Louis van Gaal, a 2-1 defeat by PSV.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike for United came 12 years and 132 days since his previous Champions League goal for the club, breaking the record for gap between goals for the same club in the competition previously held by Javier Zanetti for Inter Milan (11y 315d, 1998-2010).