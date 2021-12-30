Watford v Tottenham: What happened last time they met?

Watford host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, but what happened the last time the two sides met?

Harry Kane made his first Spurs start of the season after committing his future to the club following a tumultuous summer, as Tottenham eked out a 1-0 win.

It was Spurs' third single-goal victory in as many games as Nuno Espirito Santo's side topped the table in the season's early exchanges.

The win was a slightly fortuitous one as Son Heung-min's in-swinging free-kick deceived Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and his defenders to nestle in the far corner.

Nuno became only the second manager in Spurs history to win his opening three games but defeat by Crystal Palace in the following game signalled a dramatic slide that soon cost him his job.

Promotion-winning Watford boss Xisco Munoz was gone even quicker, this loss one of four in the Hornets' opening seven games that precipitated his departure.