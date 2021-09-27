Watford 1-1 Newcastle: The pick of the stats

Watford registered their 20th Premier League point against Newcastle, more than they have managed against any other side in the competition (won five, drawn five, lost three).

Newcastle are the first team to fail to win any of their first six games of a Premier League season on as many as six different occasions, with the Magpies also doing so in 1999-00, 2003-04, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19.