Newcastle v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Newcastle have won two of their past four Premier League home games against Manchester United (lost two), more than they had in their previous 13 against the Red Devils at St James’ Park (won one, drawn three, lost nine). They did lose this exact fixture 4-1 last season, however.

Manchester United have won their past four Premier League games against Newcastle, their longest such run against them since a run of five between 2004 and 2006.

The Magpies have conceded 79 Premier League goals in 2021, the joint-most in a single calendar year in the competition (also Ipswich Town in 1994). The last top-flight team to concede more over the course of a year were West Bromwich Albion in 1985 (87).