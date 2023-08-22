BBC Sport Scotland's Richard Winton at Ibrox

Michael Beale had lavished praise on PSV's attacking prowess pre-match and it almost seemed at times in the first half as if there was a hesitancy about Rangers when it came to committing men forward.

Borna Barisic and James Tavernier stayed deep, leaving Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Todd Cantwell a little isolated. But the Ibrox side became more positive and reaped the benefits with Rabbi Matondo's goal.

That they conceded relatively cheaply so soon afterwards will sting, but Beale can reflect that his side can play better than this. Much better. They will need to next week but that is a challenge for another day.