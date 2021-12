You've voted Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as the Premier League player of 2021.

The Egypt winger is currently this season’s top scorer with 15 goals and nine assists, while he finished the 2020-21 campaign behind only Harry Kane with 22 goals.

Salah claimed 60% of the total votes ahead of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who came second with 7%, and Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias was third with 6%.

