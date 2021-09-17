Team news: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino will miss Saturday's game against Crystal Palace at Anfield as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Jordan Henderson could start in place of Harvey Elliott, who has had surgery on the fractured and dislocated ankle he sustained against Leeds on Sunday.

Palace summer signings Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Will Hughes are all pushing for a first start.

Luka Milivojevic came off the bench last week after a four-month absence.

Who makes your Liverpool team this weekend?

Pick and share your Palace XI here