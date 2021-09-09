Rodgers on Bertrand, injuries & positive performances
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ryan Bertrand will be available this weekend after missing the Foxes’ first two games following a positive Covid-19 result;
Wesley Fofana and James Justin remain sidelined with injuries, but the Leicester manager gave a positive update on Justin’s recovery – saying the full-back could feature as early as October;
Meanwhile, Jonny Evans and Jannik Vestergaard are “progressing very, very well” and should be fit for Saturday’s match;
Rodgers is pleased with Leicester’s start to the Premier League season: “We had lots of players missing and whatnot, but we’ve made a solid start – winning two out of three games";
He added: “The exciting part for me is that we’ve hopefully got players returning and, with more game time and more fitness, that performance level I’m pretty sure will increase.”